Atlanta Braves 2024 Regular Season Schedule and Results

The Atlanta Braves will begin their quest for a seventh straight division title on Thursday, March 28 when they kick off the 2024 MLB regular season in Philadelphia against the Phillies. The Braves will begin the season with a six-game road trip. Their home opener is set for Friday, April 5 and will begin a seven-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets.

TV and Radio info will be added as it becomes available.