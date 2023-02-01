Braves News: MLB’s 2023 schedule finalized, Chip Caray replacements, more

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in less than two weeks. With the season quickly approaching, Major League Baseball has finally announced game times for the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Braves open up the season on Thursday, March 30 at Nationals Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.

Major League Baseball is testing out a new scheduling method for 2023; each team will play 52 games against divisional opponents, 64 intraleague games, and 46 interleague games.

The Braves look to carry their home win streak into the 2023 season. In 2022, the club put together an impressive .679 win percentage when playing at Truist Park.

A full schedule of television and radio broadcasting has not been announced but will be updated as soon as it comes available.

More Braves News:

ESPN’s Tom Hart is reportedly the top candidate to replace Chip Caray, who took a position with the St. Louis Cardinals last week.

The Athletic gave the Braves a grade of B+ in terms of their offseason. The acquisitions of Sean Murphy, Joe Jimenez, and Lucas Luetge were the club’s most notable moves.

With the loss of Tyler Matzek, what can lefty reliever Lucas Luetge bring to the bullpen?

MLB News:

The New York Mets have officially announced the signing of second baseman Jeff McNeil. The 30-year-old will make $6.25M in 2023, $10.25M in 2024, $15.75M in 2025 and 2026.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement on social media Tuesday morning. The former All-Star suited up for five clubs across his 14-year career.

The Tampa Bay Rays have officially announced their three-year, $24M deal with INF Yandy Diaz.

The Kansas City Royals signed former Brave Ryan Goins to a minor league deal. The 34-year-old has spent the last two seasons in the Braves organization. He got the call up to the big leagues last season, but was designated for assignment before appearing in the majors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Tony Gonsolin avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a two-year, $6.65M contract.

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a two-year, $8.5M deal with RHP Chad Green. Green is looking to bounce back from Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him last May.