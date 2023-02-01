Daily Hammer Podcast: Offseason Grades and Goodbyes

February is here, and that means that pitchers and catchers will be reporting in the near future. Of course, while transactions may not be happening as frequently for teams, reflections on moves already made will be revealed in the coming days. Also, a few goodbyes have made the for past Braves figures both on and off the field.

Shawn Coleman breaks it all down on the latest edition of the Daily Hammer:

Braves offseason viewed in positive light overall

Biggest upgrades happened in already strong areas of the teams, while obvious areas of upgrade will likely be filled internally

Bounce backs from young talent will also define Atlanta’s offseason

Adeiny Hechavarria is back

Goodbye to Darren O’Day and Chip Caray

The return of Tom Hart?

