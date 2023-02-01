Braves-Orioles game added to Peacock Sunday morning schedule

Peacock and NBC Sports announced their 2023 schedule for MLB Sunday Leadoff which is Peacock’s exclusive package of Sunday Morning MLB games. The series of games will run for the full season starting on April 23 while continuing through September 3.

The Atlanta Braves’ matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on May 7 will be featured on Peacock and simulcast on NBC. This is the second straight season that NBC will carry an MLB broadcast and is the only one scheduled for 2023. The start time on that May 7 game is 11:35 a.m. ET, so plan appropriately for the early start time if you are going to make it out to the stadium that day.

Here is a look at the full schedule of Sunday games that will be streamed on Peacock:

April 23 - Rockies at Phillies - 12:05 p.m. ET

April 30 - Cubs at Marlins - 12:05 p.m. ET

May 7 - Orioles at Braves - 11:35 a.m. ET

May 14 - Angels at Guardians - 11:35 a.m. ET

May 21 - Yankees at Reds - 11:35 a.m. ET

May 28 - Dodgers at Rays - 11:35 a.m. ET

June 4 - Cardinals at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. ET

June 11 - Diamondbacks at Tigers - 11:35 a.m. ET

June 18 - Orioles at Cubs - 1:05 p.m. ET

July 2 - Twins at Orioles - 12:05 p.m. ET

July 9 - Rangers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. ET

July 16 - Giants at Pirates - 12:05 p.m. ET

July 23 - Padres at Tigers - 12:05 p.m. ET

July 30 - Angels at Blue Jays - 12:05 p.m. ET

August 6 - White Sox at Guardians - 12:05 p.m. ET

August 13 - Tigers at Red Sox - 12:05 p.m. ET

August 20 - Mariners at Astros - 1:05 p.m. ET

August 27 - Angels at Mets - 12:05 p.m. ET

September 3 - Phillies at Brewers - 1:05 p.m. ET