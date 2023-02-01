Ron Washington on Vaughn Grissom’s progress this winter

One of the biggest storylines heading into spring training for the Atlanta Braves will be who is going to replace Dansby Swanson at shortstop. The Braves have a veteran option in Orlando Arcia, who has been a starting shortstop in the past, but the most intriguing option is probably Vaughn Grissom.

Grissom has spent time in New Orleans this offseason working with infield coach Ron Washington. Grant McAuley recently caught up with Wash and asked him about what he has seen from Grissom this winter.

#Braves hope Vaughn Grissom will take over shortstop in 2023. He spent time with fielding guru Ron Washington to sharpen his skills this winter. I recently caught up with Wash to hear how Grissom is progressing.



Washington talks about Grissom’s growth and mentioned that when he came up as a second baseman that he was just trying to survive. Wash has been encouraged by his skill set and the work ethic that he has shown. Washington cautions that it may not happen over night and points out that it didn't happen that quickly for Dansby Swanson either, but he thinks that Grissom can be a starting shortstop at the major league level.

