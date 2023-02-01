Braves announce non-roster invitees for 2023 spring training

The Braves have announced their non-roster invitees to spring training, a group of 26 who will battle for a small number of spots up for grabs on the roster.

While many members of this group will find themselves in Gwinnett (or elsewhere) for the 2023 season, there are a couple of players with real chances to make the roster.

In the bullpen, fan-favorite Jesse Chavez will look to lock up a role in the middle innings for manager Brian Snitker. This will be Chavez’s third year with Atlanta (assuming he makes the team) and was a revelation in 2022, tossing 53 innings of 2.72 ERA and 2.89 FIP ball after an early-season trade with the Cubs.

Left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster, the Braves’ first round pick in 2020, figures to see a few innings as he battles on the outskirts of the 5th starter job in the rotation. That being said, it would not be a surprise to see Shuster in Atlanta at some point this summer.

Speaking of players who have been around the club before, Ehire Adrianza will battle for a bench spot after being acquired at last season’s trade deadline. Adrianza played more of a role on the 2021 World Series club than the one last summer. Old friend Adeiny Hechavarria was recently signed to a minor league deal and received an invite to camp as well.

In the outfield, Kevin Pillar figures to have a decent chance to win one of the spots. He will earn $3 million if he makes the big league roster. Given the state of left field, the Braves will likely give a wide range of outfielders an opportunity to impress in the spring.

The full list of invited players is here: