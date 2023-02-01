 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s offseason open thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: JAN 21 Braves - Braves Fest Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday was a pretty quiet day from a news standpoint around Major League Baseball. The Atlanta Braves did announce their list of 26 players who have been invited to Spring Training. the group is a healthy mix of veterans like Jesse Chavez and prospects such as Jared Shuster, Victor Vodnik and Dylan Dodd. Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port on February 15.

