Wednesday’s offseason open thread

Wednesday was a pretty quiet day from a news standpoint around Major League Baseball. The Atlanta Braves did announce their list of 26 players who have been invited to Spring Training. the group is a healthy mix of veterans like Jesse Chavez and prospects such as Jared Shuster, Victor Vodnik and Dylan Dodd. Braves pitchers and catchers will report to North Port on February 15.
- Could the Braves carry three catchers on the Opening Day roster?
- The May 7 matchup between the Braves and the Orioles will be broadcast on Peacock and NBC.
- Grant McAuley recently talked to Ron Washington about Vaughn Grissom’s work this winter.
More headlines from around MLB:
- The Dodgers agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Matt Andriese. Andriese spent the 2022 season pitching in Japan.
- Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is under investigation after assault allegations. Lee was named in a lawsuit by his former girlfriend earlier this week.
- The Reds signed infielder Jason Volser to a minor league deal. Volser spent part of the last two seasons in the Giants’ organization.
- Could the pitch clock help keep players healthy?
- Kiley McDaniel’s preseason Top 100 prospect list went up Wednesday at ESPN.com.
Loading comments...