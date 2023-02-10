Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario to appear in WBC, MLB to implement pitch timer, more

MLB Network released the rosters for this year’s World Baseball Classic on Thursday evening. The tournament will be played for the first time in six years. 20 teams will be competing across four pools, based upon the host countries and 2017 WBC results.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario will be participating in the tournament. The two will be representing Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

After his knee soreness in 2022, Acuña was not expected to participate this year, but the Braves gave him the green light on Wednesday. Following his work with the Venezuelan Winter League over the offseason, no reports have been made about further injury to the outfielder.

Rosario, on the other hand, underwent eye surgery in 2022 and never truly bounced back. Nevertheless, he will suit up for the tournament.

Luis De Avila, Roel Ramirez, Alan Rangel, and Chadwick Tromp were also selected to participate.

Click here for a full list of host countries and rosters.

More Braves news:

Austin Riley caught up with the media to discuss his new leadership role after the departure of Dansby Swanson.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna headline the list of unluckiest Braves in 2022.

MLB News:

Major League Baseball has officially announced the repercussions of its pitch clock, which is being implemented in 2023.

How the Pitch Timer ticks.



A behind-the-scenes look at baseball’s new rule. https://t.co/CJQJA9VW4X pic.twitter.com/r5PEolXem7 — MLB (@MLB) February 9, 2023

The New York Mets and assistant GM Bryn Alderson have reportedly parted ways.

Former Brave utilityman Charlie Culberson signed with the Tampa Bay Rays on a minor league deal. The 33-year-old will be attending Major League Spring Training.

The San Diego Padres are expected to agree to an extension with third baseman Manny Machado. This report comes after the club signed righty Yu Darvish to a six-year, $108M contract extension.

The Toronto Blue Jays and SS Bo Bichette have avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a three-year deal worth $33.6M.

The Houston Astros beat outfielder Kyle Tucker in his arbitration hearing. He will be paid $5M, opposed to his requested $7.5M.