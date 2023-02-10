Early ZiPS projections give Braves best World Series odds in the National League

The Atlanta Braves have won five straight NL East division titles and appear to be in good position for a sixth and maybe more according to Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections for the start of Spring Training. Both the Braves and Mets are projected for 94 wins, but the Braves have much higher odds of winning the division and have 12% odds to win the World Series, which is the highest total in the National League.

2023 ZiPS NL East Projections Team W L GB Pct Div% WC% Playoff% WS Win% Team W L GB Pct Div% WC% Playoff% WS Win% Atlanta Braves 94 68 -- .580 47.1% 39.3% 86.5% 12.0% New York Mets 94 68 -- .580 42.6% 41.8% 84.4% 10.9% Philadelphia Phillies 85 77 9 .525 9.8% 37.0% 46.7% 2.6% Miami Marlins 75 87 19 .463 0.5% 6.1% 6.7% 0.1% Washington Nationals 64 98 30 .395 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0%

As we all know, projections don’t mean that much in the grand scheme of things, but they do show that the Braves have built a roster that should be competitive for some time. Even with the loss of Dansby Swanson and the uncertainty at shortstop and left field, Atlanta is still projected as the best team in the National League.

The Mets are right there with Atlanta in the projections and their 10.9% World Series odds are the second most in the NL. The Phillies, who added Trea Turner on a monster contract this winter, are projected to finish a distant third.