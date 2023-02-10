Friday’s offseason open thread

Pitchers and catchers for the Atlanta Braves report to North Port next week and the 2023 season is rapidly approaching. Business as they say, is about to pick up around here. Until then, we have some leftover things coming from Braves Fest this weekend and will kick off our 2023 season preview officially on Monday.
A couple of things of note today. Dan Szymborski released his pre-spring projections for the National League Friday and the Atlanta Braves came away with the best World Series odds. The entire look at the NL is well worth your time.
Stephen and I released a new episode of the Podcast to be Named Later this morning where we talked Max Fried’s loss in arbitration, intriguing names who are non-roster invitees and the WBC rosters. Additionally, Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley took a closer look at the battle at shortstop in today’s episode of Battery Power TV. You can find that video above.
Here are Friday’s headlines from around the league:
- The Phillies avoided arbitration with reliever Jose Alvarado on a one-year, $3.45 million deal.
- The Padres officially announced a six-year, $108 million extension for Yu Darvish on Thursday. Jon Heyman has the breakdown on the contract which includes a $6 million signing bonus for Darvish.
- The Rangers are reportedly still open to adding another outfielder to the mix.
- The Rays are bringing back infielder Daniel Robertson on a minor league deal.
- The Chicago Cubs have an agreement with veteran right-hander Michael Fulmer.
