Friday’s offseason open thread

Pitchers and catchers for the Atlanta Braves report to North Port next week and the 2023 season is rapidly approaching. Business as they say, is about to pick up around here. Until then, we have some leftover things coming from Braves Fest this weekend and will kick off our 2023 season preview officially on Monday.

A couple of things of note today. Dan Szymborski released his pre-spring projections for the National League Friday and the Atlanta Braves came away with the best World Series odds. The entire look at the NL is well worth your time.

Stephen and I released a new episode of the Podcast to be Named Later this morning where we talked Max Fried’s loss in arbitration, intriguing names who are non-roster invitees and the WBC rosters. Additionally, Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley took a closer look at the battle at shortstop in today’s episode of Battery Power TV. You can find that video above.

Here are Friday’s headlines from around the league: