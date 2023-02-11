This Day in Braves History: February 11

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The Boston Braves acquire Johnny Evers from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Bill Sweeney and cash. Evers will hit .279/.390/.338 and win MVP while helping the Braves to an upset win over the A’s in the World Series.

1965 - The Braves, who are planning to move to Atlanta for the 1966 season, propose to pay five cents from every ticket sold to a fund for the purpose of helping bring a new major league club to Milwaukee.

MLB History

1974 - Forty eight players exercise their rights to settle their contracts through arbitration.

1977 - The Chicago Cubs send Bill Madlock and infielder Rob Sperring to the Giants for outfielder Bobby Murcer and third baseman Steve Ontiveros.

1982 - The St. Louis Cardinals acquire shortstop Ozzie Smith from the San Diego Padres in exchange for shortstop Garry Templeton.

1987 - Reigning World Series MVP Ray Knight signs a one-year, $475,000 deal with the Orioles that also includes an option for an additional year. Knight turned down a one-year, $800,000 offer to remain with the Mets.

1994 - Robin Yount announces his retirement. He will be elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999.

2001 - Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh is imploded.

2002 - Major League Baseball approves the sales of the Florida Marlins and the Montreal Expos. John Henry sells the Marlins to Jeffrey Loria for a reported $158.5 million. Loria sells the Expos to Baseball Expos LP, which is a limited partnership owned by the other 29 teams for $120 million.

2005 - The Mets announce that Darryl Strawberry will serve as a special outfield instructor during Spring Training.

2006 - Alfonso Soriano loses his arbitration case against the Nationals but is still awarded a $10 million contract which is the highest salary ever given through arbitration.

2009 - Miguel Tejada pleads guilty to lying to Congress when he said in 2005 that he didn’t know about any players being involved with steroids.

2013 - Michael Bourn signs a four year, $48 million deal with Cleveland.

2019 - Kyler Murray announces that he is giving up baseball to concentrate on becoming an NFL quarterback.

2020 - The Red Sox appoint bench coach Ron Roenicke as interim manager replacing Alex Cora who was let go due to his role in the Astros sign stealing scandal in 2017.

