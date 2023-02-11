Braves News: Pitchers and catchers to report Monday, preseason rankings continue, more

We are less than a week away from pitchers and catchers reporting to their Spring Training sites. Pitchers and catchers are set to report on Monday, February 13, with position players reporting shortly after on February 16. Spring Training games for the Atlanta Braves will get underway February 25.

While things are relatively slow on the news front, preseason projections are continuing to roll out. Dan Szymborski’s ZiPs projections estimated that the Braves will reach 94 wins in 2023 and have the highest chance to win the World Series, compared to their NL East competitors.

While you’re waiting on pitchers and catchers to report, we do have a few podcasts that you can check out in the meantime.

Braves Podcasts:

Battery Power TV analyzes the current shortstop situation and predicts who will take over on Opening Day.

Episode 29 of PTBNL recaps Max Fried’s arbitration case, Spring Training invites, and the World Baseball Classic rosters.

Zach Dillard of Bally Sports South joins the crew on Episode 387 of the Battery Power Podcast to discuss Spring Training expectations, the WBC, infield questions, and more.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Jose Alvarado avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a one-year contract, worth $3.45M. The 27-year-old had originally filed for $3.7M.

The Associated Press has provided a breakdown of Bo Bichette’s recent deal. He will make $6.1M in 2023, $11M in 2024, and $16.5M in 2025. The shortstop is subject to performance bonuses in addition to these figures.

The Chicago Cubs are in agreement with RHP Michael Fulmer. The deal is pending a physical.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed veteran OF David Peralta to a one-year deal worth $6.5M. The 35-year-old could earn up to $8M in incentives.

The Houston Astros signed starter Cristian Javier through the 2027 season. He will receive a guaranteed $64M.