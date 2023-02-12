This Day in Braves History: February 12

Braves Franchise History

1912 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Vin Campbell from the Pirates in exchange for Mike Donlin.

1944 - The Boston Braves name Bob Coleman as their new manager. Coleman spent the previous 23 years managing in the minors.

MLB History

1878 - Fredrick W. Thayer patents the catcher’s mask.

1924 - The National League announces that it will join the American League in awarding a $1,000 cash bonus to the player selected as MVP by the BBWAA.

1932 - The Yankees name George Weiss as the head of the team’s new minor league system. Weiss will eventually become general manager and play a part in New York’s run of five consecutive World Series championships.

1981 - A contract violation by the Red Sox makes catcher Carlton Fisk a free agent. Fisk will sign a multi-year deal with the White Sox with whom he will finish out his career.

1988 - The Padres trade reliever Goose Gossage to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Keith Moreland.

2002 - One day after Major League Baseball assumed operations of the Montreal Expos, the team announced Frank Robinson as its new manager, Tony Tavares as its new team president and Omar Minaya as the league’s first hispanic general manager.

2010 - The Giants and Tim Lincecum agree to a two-year, $23 million contract avoiding arbitration.

2014 - Derek Jeter announces that he will retire at the end of the upcoming season.

2020 - Major League Baseball announces new rules for the upcoming season including the three-batter minimum for pitchers as well as the addition of a 26th man to each active roster.

2021 - Major League Baseball reveals a new structure for the minor leagues.

