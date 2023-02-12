Braves News: WBC, catchers, more

As we prepare for spring training, the World Baseball Classic, and the regular season, a pretty interesting trade was negotiated between the Marlins and the A’s. The two struggling low-payroll teams reportedly agreed to a challenge trade of source, involving two past top 10 draft picks and major prospects who have struggled to make an impact in the majors.

The A’s have acquired outfielder JJ Bleday from the Miami Marlins for left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 12, 2023

JJ Bleday was once the 4th overall pick in the 2019 draft and has seen his prospect star fall significantly, being ranked only the 17th best prospect in the Miami system in 2022 according to Fangraphs. Bleday just reached the majors in 2022, but did not perform very well over 238 plate appearances. AJ Puk was once the 6th overall pick in the 2016 draft and is entering his age 28 season and appears to be primarily a reliever at this point in his career and performed solidly but unremarkably in that role in the majors in 2022.

Braves News

Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud addressed the press about the upcoming season.

Ivan took a deeper dive into the WBC rosters and which teams are best poised for success.

MLB News

Craig Counsell and the Brewers have reportedly had discussions about their future as Counsell is in his final year of his contract, despite being regarded as one of the better managers in baseball.

The Dodgers signed former all-star Alex Reyes.

The Diamondbacks signed Andrew Chafin on a one year deal with a club option.