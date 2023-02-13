This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Brandon Phillips

Braves Franchise History

2017 - Atlanta acquires second baseman Brandon Phillips from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for pitchers Andrew McKirahan and Carlos Portuondo. Phillips will appear in 120 games for the Braves hitting .291/.329/.423 with 11 home runs. He will shift to third base in August to make room for rookie Ozzie Albies and will be dealt to the Angels on August 31 in exchange for catcher Tony Sanchez.

MLB History

1934 - The National League loans the Reds, $50,000 at 4.5% interest. New owner Powell Crosley will replay the loan in full by 1938.

1953 - The Philadelphia Athletics change the name of Shibe Park to Connie Mack Stadium in honor of their longtime owner and manager. The Athletics will leave Philadelphia at the end of the season but the Phillies will continue to play at Connie Mack Stadium until 1970 when they will move to Veterans Stadium.

1970 - The National League begins to transfer their headquarters from Cincinnati to San Francisco.

1974 - James (Cool Papa) Bell is elected to the Hall of Fame by the Special Committee on the Negro Leagues.

1987 - Jack Morris is awarded a $1.85 million salary through arbitration with the Tigers.

1995 - The Dodgers sign Japanese right-hander Hideo Nomo to a contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

1996 - The St. Louis Cardinals acquire closer Dennis Eckersley from the A’s in exchange for minor league reliever Steve Montgomery.

2002 - The Red Sox sign 43-year old Rickey Henderson to a minor league contract. Henderson spent the 2001 season with the Padres where he recorded his 3000th hit and broke the major league record for all-time runs scored and bases on balls.

2003 - David Cone signs a minor league deal with the New York Mets in a comeback attempt. He will appear in five games for the Mets while allowing 13 runs in 18 innings in his final season in the majors.

2005 - Ben Sheets and the Milwaukee Brewers agree on a one-year, $5.5 million deal avoiding arbitration.

2005 - Barry Larkin announces his retirement as an active player and will become special assistant to Nationals general manager Jim Bowden.

2008 - Roger Clemens and trainer Brian McNamee spend almost five hours testifying before the U.S. House oversight committee.

2010 - Outfielder B.J. Upton loses his arbitration case with the Rays and will make $3 million during the upcoming season.

2012 - The A’s sign outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to a four-year, $36 million deal.

2013 - The Yankees acquire reliever Shawn Kelley from the Mariners in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte.

