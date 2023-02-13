Braves News: Pitchers and Catchers report, More

The Super Bowl has come and gone (Congrats to KC!)

And though there still may be weeks of winter weather across the country, the conclusion of the Super Bowl also means Spring is around the corner and baseball is about to begin. And this season, that is literally the case. Today is the day that pitchers and catchers arrive to begin Spring Training, with position players reporting by Thursday.

Though games are still a few weeks away, the Braves will have plenty to assess from the start. Fortunately, they will now be able to do it in person.

Baseball is Back!!!

Braves News

The AJC looks at five storylines that will be important to follow for the Braves.

Many new rule changes will be in place in 2023 and the Braves players are looking forward to their impact.

MLB News