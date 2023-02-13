Monday night open thread, 2/13/2022

Pitchers and catchers are headed to North Port. Some players are already there. Some players are already elsewhere. Are you ready for the onslaught of “best shape of his life” stories? You should be.

Also, this is a crazy tweet. Really.

I feel like I need a translation for a good quarter of them.

Here’s a fun not-trivia question for you: right now, there are only 22 pitchers that have struck out 15+ batters in a game more than two times in their careers. Only ten pitchers have struck out 15+ batters in a game more than three times.

How soon do you think Spencer Strider will join the 3+ list? What about the 4+ list? He already has one such game, but just one. He had five other games with double-digit strikeouts last year. Max Scherzer is the active leader with six such games, and he’s been pitching since 2008.