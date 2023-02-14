This Day in Braves History: Atlanta sends Valentine’s Day cards to season ticket holders

Braves Franchise History

1945 - Bob Quinn steps down as Braves GM and is replaced by his son John. Bob has worked in baseball since 1900 and has served as Braves president and general manager off and on since 1924.

1976 - The Atlanta Braves send Valentine’s Day cards to their season-ticket holders and the media. The card reads: “Rose is a Red Morgan’s one too. They finished first, like we wanted to. But last year’s behind us, we’re happy to say. Now we’re tied for first, Happy Valentines Day.”

MLB History

1911 - A cork-centered ball is introduced into play in the American League and the impact is immediate as the number of .300 hitters jumps from eight to 27. The league’s ERA goes from 2.53 to 3.34.

1917 - The Fraternity calls off a planned strike set to begin in the next week. One of the demands of the union is to abolish the ten-day clause which is something that a team would use to stop paying an injured player after he has been out of action for 10 days. Organized Baseball officially severs relations with the union which leaves the players without representation.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers leave New York to train in Havana, Cuba for the spring.

1957 - A little over 10 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, the Georgia Senate unanimously approves a bill that prohibits black players from playing baseball with white players except at religious gatherings. The bill was put forth by Senator Leon Butts. At the time, Georgia doesn’t have a major league team, but has several minor league teams.

1996 - A group of investors headed by Kevin McClatchy purchase the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Pittsburgh Associates.

2001 - Florida Marlins radio announcer Felo Ramirez is announced as the Ford C. Frick Award winner.

2002 - The Detroit Tigers sign Dmitri Young to a four-year deal.

2005 - The Minnesota Twins sign Johan Santana to a four year deal avoiding arbitration.

2006 - Adam Dunn avoids arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $18 million contract with the Reds.

