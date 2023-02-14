Braves News: Spring Training Storylines and more

The first day of Spring Training is in the books, and for Braves fans, there was a bit more reason to be excited than some may have expected.
Ronald Acuña Jr. has reported to North Port. I believe he was here yesterday.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 13, 2023
Acuña and his teammates have said they expect the star outfielder to have a massive year.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was one of the first players to report to Spring Training, even though position players were not required until Thursday, Both he and Ozzie Albies worked out at the facility yesterday, as many of the Braves pitchers did the same. It is great to see both Albies and Acuna Jr. in camp and ready to get to work, as each player returning to health and full form will be a massive boost for the Braves in 2023 in pursuit of another World Series title.
- There are many storylines to follow as more and more players arrive to Spring Training for the Braves.
- Furthermore, there could be a few concerns the Braves may will look to address as Spring Training progresses.
- Chipper Jones will be back with the Braves in a hitting coach/consultant capacity for the 2023 season.
- Ron Washington continues to praise and support Vaughn Grissom’s pursuit of the starting shortstop position.
- MLB.com looks at five hitters that could breakout in 2023.
- The “runner on second base in extra innings rule” is a permanent and official rule for 2023 and beyond.
- The MLB competition committee also has set guidelines in place on when position players may be used as pitchers in a game.
- Ted Lerner, patriarch of the Lerner family that owns the Washington Nationals, passed away on Monday at the age of 97.
- Cardinals extended head executive John Mozeliak through the 2025 season.
- Nestor Cortes suffered a hamstring injury as Yankees pitchers reported, which also resulted in Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland replacing him on the Team USA roster for the WBC.
