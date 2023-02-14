 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Spring Training Storylines and more

Many notable Braves were in camp on the first official day of Spring Training.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of Spring Training is in the books, and for Braves fans, there was a bit more reason to be excited than some may have expected.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was one of the first players to report to Spring Training, even though position players were not required until Thursday, Both he and Ozzie Albies worked out at the facility yesterday, as many of the Braves pitchers did the same. It is great to see both Albies and Acuna Jr. in camp and ready to get to work, as each player returning to health and full form will be a massive boost for the Braves in 2023 in pursuit of another World Series title.

