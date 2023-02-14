Braves News: Spring Training Storylines and more

The first day of Spring Training is in the books, and for Braves fans, there was a bit more reason to be excited than some may have expected.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has reported to North Port. I believe he was here yesterday.



Acuña and his teammates have said they expect the star outfielder to have a massive year. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 13, 2023

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was one of the first players to report to Spring Training, even though position players were not required until Thursday, Both he and Ozzie Albies worked out at the facility yesterday, as many of the Braves pitchers did the same. It is great to see both Albies and Acuna Jr. in camp and ready to get to work, as each player returning to health and full form will be a massive boost for the Braves in 2023 in pursuit of another World Series title.

