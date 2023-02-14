Daily Hammer Podcast: A Six-Man Rotation Makes Sense

As Spring Training starts, a six-man rotation may be the best option for Atlanta’s starting rotation. Managing the innings of arms, easing Michael Soroka and Ian Anderson back into form, and working through an early schedule without many off days offers plenty of reason to consider it. Plus, it will give the Braves plenty of opportunity to see which arms are best suited to carry them through the summer.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more on the Daily Hammer:

Reasons why a six-man rotation makes sense

Runner on 2nd extra innings rule made permanent

Position Player pitching rules

Chipper back on the coaching staff

