PECOTA projects Braves for 92 wins, second place finish in the NL East

It is PECOTA week over at Baseball Prospectus and as part of that, have released their projected standings for the 2023 season. The system is a little more bullish on the Atlanta Braves’ chances this year projecting them for 92 wins, but a second place finish behind the New York Mets.

The PECOTA system has historically been low on the Braves during their stretch of five-straight division titles. For example, Atlanta was projected for an 82-80 finish in pre-lockout projections a year ago. They were also projected for 82 wins and a fourth place finish in the NL East in 2021 and we all know what happened that season.

The Braves are projected second in the NL East and just ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies who are projected for slightly over 89 wins.

Additionally, PECOTA gives the Braves a 7.3% chance to win the World Series which is the fourth-best total in the National League behind the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.