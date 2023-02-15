This Day in Braves History: February 15

Braves Franchise History

2012 - Major League Baseball sets up a vetting committee chaired by Bill Bartholomew and six other major league owners to evaluate the merits of various bids to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB History

1905 - The National League Board of Directors in New York acquit Cardinals right-hander Jack Taylor who was accused of throwing games. Taylor is found guilty of bad conduct and is fined $300.

1916 - The New York Yankees purchase Frank “Home Run” Baker from the Philadelphia Athletics for a reported $37,500. Baker sat out the 1915 season in a salary dispute with Connie Mack.

1931 - The Yankees spring training site in St. Petersburg is renamed Miller Huggins Field in honor of the team’s late manager.

1946 - Hank Greenberg agrees to a $60,000 deal with Detroit and then marries New York department store heiress Carol Gimbel three days later.

1956 - The Pirates and Kansas City A’s cancel an exhibition game scheduled to take place in Birmingham, AL because of a local ordinance barring black players from playing against white players.

1980 - The San Diego Padres trade Gaylord Perry and two minor leaguers to the Texas Rangers for first baseman Willie Montanez.

1990 - Major League owners institute a lockout that will last 32 days and postpone the start of the regular season by one week.

1999 - The Reds announce that they are dropping their long standing policy that prohibits facial hair for players.

2000 - Carl Everett and the Red Sox have an agreement on a three-year deal.

2000 - The Oakland A’s acquire outfielder Jeremy Giambi from the Royals. Giambi joins his brother Jason becoming the sixth brother combo to play in Oakland.

2011 - The Mets sign reliever Jason Isringhausen to a minor league deal that includes an invite to spring training. Isringhausen is coming off of Tommy John surgery and is attempting a comeback at age 38. He will appear in 53 games posting a 4.05 ERA in 46 2/3 innings.

2014 - Mark Mulder’s comeback attempt after five years away from the game ends on the first day of spring training when he ruptures his Achilles tendon during routine flexibility drills.

2018 - Jaime Garcia agrees to a one-year, $10 million deal with the Blue Jays.

2019 - The Yankees reach a four-year, $40 million contract extension with Luis Severino.

