Braves Spring Training open thread

One of my favorite parts of the start of Spring Training is the many pictures and videos that come out as camp officially gets underway. Atlanta Braves pitchers were scheduled to report today, although a number were in North Port a couple of days ago. Position players are scheduled to report Monday, but a large number have already shown up and are working out.

Sean Murphy and Michael Harris II taking some early batting practice on #Braves pitchers and catchers reporting day. pic.twitter.com/NNpeCUGMjH — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 15, 2023

Wednesday’s MLB News

The Dodgers have re-signed right-hander Jimmy Nelson to a one-year, $1.2 million deal. Nelson can make up to $4 million through incentives in the deal.

Veteran reliever Zack Britton hosted a workout Wednesday for clubs including the Mets, Angels, Giants, Dodgers, Cubs and Rangers.

Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery later this month and is expected to miss most of the 2023 season.

The Rockies have given manager Bud Black a one-year extension through the 2024 season.

The Reds and left-hander Daniel Norris have an agreement on a minor league deal.