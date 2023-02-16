SB Nation Reacts: Did the Braves do enough this offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Braves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Atlanta Braves entered the offseason having already locked up much of its young core. Still, they pulled off a big move landing catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland in a three team trade and then locked him up to a longterm extension. The team also added reliever Joe Jimenez in a trade with Detroit in hope of adding more depth to the bullpen. From there, Atlanta added depth to the roster including outfielders Jordan Luplow, Sam Hilliard and Eli White along with relievers Dennis Santana and Lucas Luetge.

While Dansby Swanson left in free agency for the Cubs, Atlanta will go with internal options in Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia to try and replace him at shortstop. The situation in left field remains unsettled with Eddie Rosario coming off a rough season after eye surgery.

Even with those question marks, the Braves are projected to be one of the best teams in the National League thanks in no small part to its young core that is locked up longterm. Still, the question remains, did they do enough this offseason?