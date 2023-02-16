Braves News: Pitchers and catchers report, Bally Sports nears bankruptcy, more

Wednesday was the widely celebrated baseball season milestone of pitchers and catchers reporting, which signifies the beginning of spring training. With that being said, this was overshadowed by the news of the day, which was that Diamond Sports missed it’s debt payment, entering a 30-day grace period, after which the league can void it’s broadcasting deals with the company. This means that teams may not receive the same revenue that they had expected to receive from broadcasting this season. This does not appear that it will have a major impact on the watchability of the league this season, as Rob Manfred said the league would step in and ensure that games are distributed to local markets. It could, however, shake up the way that fans access MLB broadcasts, as the league would have to find an alternative to replace what Diamond Sports and Bally Sports had been doing. This could result in a more robust MLBTV product (which will already be including minor league games this season), reduction or elimination of blackouts, more access via streaming, or none of these. This is definitely the story to keep an eye on as the season approaches.

Braves News

Bally Sports’ parent company, Diamond Sports missed it’s debt payment, putting it 30 days away from bankruptcy.

Joe Jimenez apparently had a minimally-invasive back surgery over the offseason that shouldn’t affect his spring training or Opening Day availability.

Devin took a look at the Braves’ closer situation.

We are continuing our season preview series, with the Wednesday preview being the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB News

Bryan Reynolds says he is still open to extending his contract in Pittsburgh.

The Cubs signed Michael Fulmer to a 1 year, $4 million deal.

Frankie Montas is due for shoulder surgery next week.

Taylor Trammel will miss around two months due to a broken hand.

Stephen Strasburg is once again injured.

Corbin Burnes lost his arbitration case against the Brewers.