Brandon Gaudin to be new play-by-play voice of the Atlanta Braves

After much speculation, Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast announced Thursday that they have hired Brandon Gaudin to be the new play-by-play announcer for Atlanta Braves telecasts starting in 2023. Gaudin will replace long time play-by-play man Chip Caray who left to take over play-by-play duties with the Cardinals.

“Today is the realization of a childhood dream,” said Gaudin. “I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing. And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting. I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”

Gaudin has worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network over the last seven years.

“Brandon is the perfect fit for what we were looking for as the new voice of the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. “His proven qualifications as a national broadcaster, coupled with his passion for the Atlanta Braves and city of Atlanta make him an excellent fit for our broadcast team. We are excited to welcome him to Bally Sports.”

“We welcome Brandon into the Braves family as well as our broadcast booth,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “The Braves have had a legendary lineup of broadcasters throughout our history and we are excited to find someone who is familiar with our past from growing up a Braves fan and respecting those who came before him.”

Gaudin has also severed as the play-by-play voice for EA Sports Madden NFL for the last seven years. He previously called Georgia Tech football, men’s basketball and baseball games from 2013-16.

Tom Hart had also been rumored as one of the finalists for the position.