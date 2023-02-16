Braves Spring Training open thread

More sights and sounds from Thursday’s Atlanta Braves workout in North Port.
Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia are both here at Spring Training. They’ll be competing for the open shortstop spot left by Dansby Swanson who’s with the Cubs now. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ztXHYfK5SJ— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) February 16, 2023
I know it’s BP but Ronald Acuna is crushing some balls out of the park & into the seats.— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) February 16, 2023
This morning Acuna said he has no limitations . “I am really happy to say I feel 100% . Obviously since 2021 I couldn’t say that I felt 100% , so now there’s no more excuses.” . #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/O9PCO2SgQH
Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates, and Max Fried bullpen work, #Braves pic.twitter.com/sCXwSVTYDv— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 16, 2023
Spencer Strider bullpen session from today's #Braves workout. pic.twitter.com/2VLz9uQIIc
Here are Thursday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Angels and reliever Matt Moore have agreed to a one-year, $7.55 million contract.
- The Dodgers placed right-handers Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen and J.P. Feyereisen on the 60-day injured list opening up 40-man roster spots for David Peralta, Alex Reyes and Jimmy Nelson.
- Orioles right-hander Dillon Tate sustained a forearm/flexor strain in November and is expected to miss at least the first month of the season.
- Veteran first baseman Eric Thames announced his retirement.
