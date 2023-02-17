Braves News: Brandon Gaudin becomes new play-by-play voice, spring training preview, more

The Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday that they have hired Brandon Gaudin to take over as the play-by-play voice on telecasts. The hire comes after Chip Caray parted ways with the Braves and took on the same role with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dreams do come true.



Welcome to @BallySportsSO new play-by-play announcer & voice of the Braves, @BrandonGaudin! pic.twitter.com/0pXz09oN1U — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 16, 2023

The 39-year-old has built an impressive resume, serving as the voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and EA’s Madden Football. He has also worked alongside the Big Ten Network since 2016.

“I fell in love with Braves baseball at age 7,” Gaudin took to Twitter. “I found myself hanging on every word of the broadcast quartet of Skip Caray, Don Sutton, Joe Simpson, and Pete Van Wieren. Those were the voices of my youth. The voices behind the team that made me want to be a broadcaster.”

“I look forward to becoming further embedded in this great city,” he added. “I will do my very best to uphold the high standard that has been set. And I’m thankful I get to sit there alongside such a talented and likable group of colleagues.”

Welcome to Braves Country, Brandon!

