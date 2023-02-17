 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Hammer Podcast: New Voice of the Braves, Acuna Jr. confirms he is 100%

Rounding up the news of the week for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves Workouts Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The first full week of Spring Training has arrived, and fortunately, there has not been too many news updates on the Braves and their players. That typically is good news, signaling that the roster is relatively healthy. Ronald Acuna Jr. made sure to confirm he is in good health, as he is ready to return to playing baseball in full form once again.

Shawn Coleman looks at some of the main highlights of the week on the Daily Hammer:

  • Brandon Gaudin was named the new voice of the Braves
  • MLB Playoff odds show Braves are at the top
  • Acuna Jr. is back to fully trusting his health and body

