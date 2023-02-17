Max Fried has no animosity with Braves over arbitration loss

Max Fried’s contract status has been a hot topic among fans of the Atlanta Braves throughout the offseason. Things got even hotter after he lost his arbitration case with the team before camp opened. Fried spoke with reporters in the clubhouse this morning and told The Athletic’s David O’Brien that he had no animosity about the arbitration hearing and said that it is part of the process. He reiterated that he likes the organization and is open to discussing a longterm extension.

Fried said he has no animosity or anger about the arbitration hearing at all, that it's part of the process, and that he really likes the organization, welcomes any extension discussions and would stay if he gets a fair offer. https://t.co/DJhUvpraDu — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 17, 2023

Fried is under team control through the 2024 season, so an extension at some point in 2023 would make sense before he gets any closer to free agency. However, as we have seen with Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, these things aren’t always so simple.

For now though, Fried will front what is expected to be an even better Braves rotation in 2023 with the addition of Spencer Strider for a full season and the returns of Ian Anderson and Michael Soroka.