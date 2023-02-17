Michael Soroka dealing with hamstring tightness

Atlanta Braves right-hander Michael Soroka is dealing with tight hamstring and is being held out as a precaution according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano. Brian Snitker told reporters that Soroka reported the issue when he arrived to camp.

The injury doesn’t sound serious and shouldn’t push Soroka too far back. Still, for a player that has dealt with multiple Achilles injuries, any setback is going to be magnified. Soroka is expected to compete with Ian Anderson and others to open the season as the fifth starter in the rotation.

Soroka last pitched in a major league game in 2020 where he suffered a torn Achilles. He underwent surgery and began the rehab process, but tore the Achilles again while walking through the clubhouse. He finally returned to the mound last season making six appearances in the minors. He spoke during the offseason about having a normal offseason and expected to go to camp with no restriction.

The Braves will hold their first full squad workout on February 21 and the Grapefruit League opener is set for February 25.