Fred McGriff will go in Hall of Fame with no logo on his cap

Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Fred McGriff will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer and will do so with no logo on his Hall of Fame plaque. McGriff spent five seasons with the Braves and was elected to the Hall by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December.

“Fifteen of my 19 major league seasons were split, playing half a decade with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays,” McGriff said. “At each stop, I was lucky to be a part of memorable teams and to play in front of some of the best fans in baseball. In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame, we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start, Atlanta, where we won the World Series, and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego. I can’t wait to see my plaque when it’s unveiled this July in Cooperstown.”

McGriff spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays. He also played with the Padres, Cubs and Dodgers over his 19-year career.

The Hall of Fame also announced that Scott Rolen will go in with a Cardinals hat. The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 23 in Cooperstown, New York.