Friday night open thread, 2/17/2023

WBC pitchers are dropping like flies

By Ivan the Great
There’s a lot of early Spring Training news (It’s BSOHL season, after all), but more amusing: WBC pitchers, at least for Team USA, are dropping like flies.

First, there was Nestor Cortes pulling out due to a hamstring issue, before the calendar even flipped to the month of the WBC. Then, today, we got word that apparently Clayton Kershaw couldn’t pitch for Team USA because he couldn’t secure the appropriate insurance. Yes, this is a thing.

The WBC hasn’t started, and I have no idea what its future is — it is nominally Rob Manfred’s brainchild, so they may not let it die unceremoniously. But they’ve gotta figure something out with the pitchers, because woof, man. Just a total woof.

The Phillies extending relievers cracks me up. They’re like determined to spend stupid money in stupid ways.

Anyway, I hope y’all are having a wonderful Friday.

