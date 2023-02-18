Braves News: Michael Soroka set back once more, minor league coaching staffs announced, more

Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Atlanta Braves RHP Michael Soroka is being held out as a precaution after experiencing hamstring tightness. Soroka made skipper Brian Snitker aware of the issue when he arrived at camp.

It’s another tough break for 25-year-old Soroka, who suffered a pair of Achilles tears and has not pitched for the Braves since 2020. He logged 25 innings in the minor leagues in 2022 and was prepared for a 2023 season free of setbacks.

However, the Braves will kick off Spring Training without Soroka out of an abundance of caution.

More Braves News:

Matt Tuiasosopo will serve as manager of the Gwinnett Stripers for the third consecutive year. Click here for a full list of the Braves’ minor league coaching staff in 2023.

Max Fried caught up with the media to discuss his arbitration loss, saying that it is just “a part of the process.”

Battery Power TV compares Ian Anderson and Mike Soroka to predict who will take the final spot in Atlanta’s starting rotation.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the Brandon Gaudin hire, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s progress, and more.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Houston Astros.

Despite his five years with the Braves, Fred McGriff has elected to enter the Hall of Fame with no logo on his cap. He has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed reliever Jose Alvarado to a three-year extension. The deal includes a club option for 2026.

First baseman Ji-Man Choi lost his arbitration case against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After filing at $5.4M, Choi will make $4.65M this season.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Jason Alexander will be sidelined until May after a shoulder injury. Alexander joins Aaron Ashby as the second pitcher from the Brew Crew to miss time due to a shoulder injury.

The Texas Rangers signed former Brave Robbie Grossman to a one-year contract. He is guaranteed $2M and can make up to $5M with performance bonuses.

Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly been in extension talks.

Manny Machado announced that he is planning to opt out of his contract with the San Diego Padres following the 2023 season. In 2019, Machado joined the Padres on a 10-year, $300M deal.