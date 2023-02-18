Saturday night open thread, 2/18/2023

Saturday heralds another milestone: it’s the last Saturday without some kind of game-where-score-is-kept Braves game on the schedule. The Braves will kick off their Grapefruit League slate at 1:05 pm ET on Saturday, February 25, as they host the Red Sox in North Port, FL.

Robbie Grossman finally signed, inking a one-year, $2 million pact with the Rangers that affords him up to $3 million more in incentives. Before the signing, the Rangers were the only team with a worse projection in left field than the Braves. After the signing, the Rangers are the only team with a worse projection in left field than the Braves. Grossman’s projections aren’t actually that bad — 0.3/365 per Steamer and 1.4/511 per ZiPS, meaning he’s like a 1.2ish/600 guy in aggregate. He’s basically a sidegrade and depth for the ten or so teams with poor LF situations, but hey, good for him staying on and grabbing a presumed starting role this late in the offseason.