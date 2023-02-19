Braves News: Well-roundedness, arbitration, more

The Braves are widely seen as in the top tier of rosters in the league, if not at the top, Mets-loving PECOTA set aside. Despite one of the more glaring wholes among contending rosters, in Atlanta’s left field, and options at shortstop that are either unproven or uninspiring, the rest of the roster is so utterly complete that the overall team still projects to be elite. It certainly helps that they see Vaughn Grissom as a solid starter, rather than a liability. Here’s hoping that they are right, or if they are wrong, it is due to a breakout.

Braves News

Ivan took a look at how well-rounded the Braves roster is, as recent projections have listed the Braves as the best in MLB.

MLB News

There are some updates on the recent developments with Manny Machado’s impending free agency.

The Angels had some mixed arbitration results.

The Mariners won an arbitration case of some significance.

The Dodgers made a staff signing.

The Brewers apparently would like to keep manager Craig Counsell.