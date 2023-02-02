Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more

While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month

Braves News

Our podcast network continues to churn out quality Braves content.

Cassidy took a look at the possibility of keeping three catchers on the active roster.

One of the Braves’ games against the Orioles will be broadcast on Peacock/NBC.

Ron Washington gave some new thoughts on Vaughn Grissom.

The Braves announced their list of non-roster invites to major league spring training, including some prospects, some familiar faces, and a mystery bag of outfielders.

MLB News

Mets’ outfielder Khalil Lee is reportedly under investigation for abuse.

The Dodgers adjusted their coaching staff.

The Orioles declined to extend their stadium lease, but supposedly aren’t looking for a new one either.

Cal Raleigh had surgery on his thumb over the offseason.

The Mariners extended utility-man Dylan Moore.