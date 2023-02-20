Braves News: Ian Anderson, Kirby Yates, more

The first official week of Spring Training was rather quiet for the Braves, and for this time of year, that is certainly a positive. One less than ideal development was a tight hamstring for Michael Soroka, and though it does not appear to be anything major, the team is right to be cautious with him this early on.

Like Soroka, many eyes are also on fellow starting pitcher Ian Anderson. After many struggles in 2022, Anderson is looking to get things back on the right track for the 2023 season. According to Anderson and manager Brian Snitker, Anderson has show some encouraging signs early in camp. Now, for both Soroka and Anderson is health and building off small successes. Hopefully both starters will play significant and positive roles for the Braves this season.

Braves News

Another pitcher that Atlanta hopes will bounce back to form this year is Kirby Yates, who feels he can still offer plenty of value in his role.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss Soroka, Anderson, and much more on the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News