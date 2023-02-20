Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

Position players have reported and the first full squad workout for the Atlanta Braves is coming up Tuesday. The Grapefruit League opener is Saturday and we are just a little over a month from Opening Day. Baseball is almost back!

The Atlanta Braves had an active winter, just not in the ways that many were expecting. The Braves swung a big trade acquiring Sean Murphy from Oakland further solidifying the catcher position. However, they watched Dansby Swanson leave in free agency and seem intent on going with internal options to try and replace him. Additionally, they are banking big on a return to form by left fielder Eddie Rosario after what was essentially a lost season.

So, as camp opens, there is plenty of intrigue. The projection systems project the Braves to be one of the best teams in baseball, but the NL East as a whole is improved as well.

With that as the backdrop, it is a great time to for a pre-Grapefruit League mailbag. If you questions about the offseason, spring training, or anything at all, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Braves mailbag.

Answers will run later this week. All questions received by Wednesday, February 22 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.