Braves Spring Training open thread

Monday was the deadline for the Atlanta Braves’ position players to report to camp and the first full squad workout will take place Tuesday. The Grapefruit League season will begin on Saturday. While the season is approaching, the Braves are dealing with a few nagging injury situations to start camp.

Michael Soroka was dealing with a sore hamstring when camp opened and the Braves have taken a cautious approach holding him out of early drills, although he was playing catch Saturday. On Monday we learned that Kyle Wright had recently had a cortisone injection in his shoulder. As troublesome as that sounds, Wright is reportedly feeling good and is expected to be ready to begin the season in the rotation.

Here are the rest of Monday’s headlines:

The Washington Nationals are planning to use Joey Meneses in a variety of positions during the upcoming season.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman is open to discussing an extension with Toronto.

The Cubs officially announced the signing of right-hander Michael Fulmer. Code Heuer was placed on the 60-day injured list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Guardians right-handed prospect Daniel Espino has been shut down from throwing for at least the next two months due to shoulder problems.

The White Sox announced the signing of veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to a one-year, $3 million deal.