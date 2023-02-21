 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Importance of Pitching Depth

Though common for this early in Spring Training, early minor ailments for some show the Braves pitching depth will be an important asset.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Every Spring Training nearly every team will have to work its way through minor pitching ailments that keep a few arms behind schedule simply out of an abundance of caution. For the Braves, the story is no different, as Kyle Wright, Michael Soroka, and a few others have already been limited in work as they return to full health. The hope is that no one will be limited once the season starts, but the spotlight also shifts to the Braves been with a busy start to the Braves season. As a result, pitching depth will be an important aspect of the Braves success.

Shawn Coleman breaks it down on the Daily Hammer:

  • Latest on Kyle Wright and Mike Soroka
  • Opportunity for Ian Anderson to solidify rotation spot
  • Elvis Andrus signs with White Sox as Braves continue to show full confidence in Vaughn Grissom
  • Depth of bullpen gives Braves many late game options

