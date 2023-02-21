 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Kyle Wright To Miss Early Start of Spring Training, Eli White, More

As the early part of Spring Training continues, the Braves begin to monitor the health of some pretty notable names.

By Shawn Coleman
With each passing day during the early part of Spring Training, more information on where some of the more notable Atlanta arms currently stand. While Michael Soroka is working through a tight hamstring and Ian Anderson is showing some good signs of bouncing back from last year. Kyle Wright is the latest Brave the team will be cautions with. Wright received a cortisone shot in his shoulder recently as a way to continue to build strength. The early indications are the shoulder is as strong as it has been in years.

While this may appear concerning, Wright and the Braves anticipate that he should still be able to be available to start the regular season at this point even if he may not be an option in the opening series against Washington. Though this will certainly be something to monitor, the Braves obviously have every reason to be cautious.

  • Jason Heyward is turning heads with a new approach at the plate early in camp with the Dodgers.
  • The Diamondbacks have had early extension talks with Corbin Carroll.
  • The Guardians received a few concerning updates on Monday. One of their top young arms, Daniel Espino, could miss up to two months with a shoulder injury and their top outfield prospect, Chase DeLauter, is expected to be out for 4-5 monhts with a toe injury.

