Braves News: Kyle Wright To Miss Early Start of Spring Training, Eli White, More

With each passing day during the early part of Spring Training, more information on where some of the more notable Atlanta arms currently stand. While Michael Soroka is working through a tight hamstring and Ian Anderson is showing some good signs of bouncing back from last year. Kyle Wright is the latest Brave the team will be cautions with. Wright received a cortisone shot in his shoulder recently as a way to continue to build strength. The early indications are the shoulder is as strong as it has been in years.

While this may appear concerning, Wright and the Braves anticipate that he should still be able to be available to start the regular season at this point even if he may not be an option in the opening series against Washington. Though this will certainly be something to monitor, the Braves obviously have every reason to be cautious.

Braves News

Eli White is hoping changes to his swing mechanics will lead to good results and a chance to make the club out of Spring Training.

The AJC caught up with Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos as Spring Training continues.

Marcell Ozuna arrived at camp with hopes of a productive season, including being more consistent in the field.

MLB News