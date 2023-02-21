Michael Soroka’s hamstring issue improving

The Atlanta Braves will hold their first full-squad workout Tuesday. Ahead of that, right-hander Michael Soroka provided an update on his status to 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley. Soroka said that the hamstring issue that limited him early in camp is clearing up and that he has continued to throw. Next step is running and then a return to the mound.

Mike Soroka spoke this morning. He said the hamstring issue is clearing up. He continued throwing despite that detour. Next step is running. Then he'll get on the mound, throw bullpen sessions, then games. #Braves will set a timetable for that soon. Bottom line, he feels close. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 21, 2023

The report of a hamstring issue obviously raised red flags for Soroka who hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2020 due to multiple Achilles injuries. However, it sounds like the Braves were just being cautious and rightly so, given how early it is in camp. Soroka is expected to compete with Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder and others for the final spot in the Atlanta’s rotation for Opening Day.

Soroka also talked about his recent name change, which isn’t really a change given that Michael is his name that is listed on his birth certificate.

Soroka laughed about the "Michael" name change story: "I didn't realize it would be such a big deal. It's not a change. I didn't change my name. It's just what's on my birth certificate and who I am."



Just wanted his things, nameplate etc., to say Michael,.so team switched it. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 21, 2023

Atlanta will open their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday at CoolToday Park against the Boston Red Sox.