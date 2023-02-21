 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Soroka’s hamstring issue improving

Soroka provided an update on his status prior to Tuesday’s full-squad workout.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Houston Astros v Atlanta Braves Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will hold their first full-squad workout Tuesday. Ahead of that, right-hander Michael Soroka provided an update on his status to 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley. Soroka said that the hamstring issue that limited him early in camp is clearing up and that he has continued to throw. Next step is running and then a return to the mound.

The report of a hamstring issue obviously raised red flags for Soroka who hasn’t pitched in a major league game since 2020 due to multiple Achilles injuries. However, it sounds like the Braves were just being cautious and rightly so, given how early it is in camp. Soroka is expected to compete with Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder and others for the final spot in the Atlanta’s rotation for Opening Day.

Soroka also talked about his recent name change, which isn’t really a change given that Michael is his name that is listed on his birth certificate.

Atlanta will open their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday at CoolToday Park against the Boston Red Sox.

