Tuesday night Spring Training open thread, 2/21/2023

Let’s get the pointless trivia out of the way first, featuring two things I am not fond of:

Between 1980 and 2010, at least one eventual (current) Hall of Famer appeared in each World Series matchup, except for these two seasons: name them.

Beyond that, we’re getting into “desperate minor league signing” territory as teams fill out their Spring Training rosters. Even if a guy you wanted on the Braves signed elsewhere this week, fret not: a lot of these late signings flit around Spring Training camps here and there, and the Braves (or another team) could certainly add them over the next six weeks should the need arise and the fit align.

Meanwhile, Drew Waters is going to be out for a while with a strained oblique, which will only delay the inevitable “argh why did you trade Drew Waters” hand-wringing if he ever actually takes the field in 2023 and plays well. Waters posted a neato burrito 125 wRC+ in limited time last year, but outhit his xwOBA by over .050, meaning his xwOBA itself was pretty bad.