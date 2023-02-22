Braves News: Michael Soroka update, right-handed pitching depth analysis, more

After a report last week that Atlanta Braves pitcher Michael Soroka suffered a hamstring strain and will be held back at Spring Training, it appears that he is making some improvement. Soroka, who has not appeared in a major league game since 2020, caught up with Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game to discuss his latest concern.

Mike Soroka spoke this morning. He said the hamstring issue is clearing up. He continued throwing despite that detour. Next step is running. Then he'll get on the mound, throw bullpen sessions, then games. #Braves will set a timetable for that soon. Bottom line, he feels close. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 21, 2023

Last week’s decision to hold Soroka back was extremely precautionary, given the 25-year-old has already dealt with a pair of Achilles injuries in the past. This year, he will battle for a spot in the starting rotation.

Nonetheless, the Braves will kick off play in the Grapefruit League on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

More Braves News:

The Braves are loaded when it comes to right-handed pitching talent. Let’s take a look at the organization’s RHP depth as a whole.

The Daily Hammer Podcast covers the latest on Kyle Wright, the Braves’ final rotation spot, bullpen depth, and more.

Submit your last-minute questions for the Spring Training edition of the Braves Mailbag.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks.

Veteran first baseman Luke Voit joined the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor league contract. The club also added outfielder Tyler Naquin on a minor league deal.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters will miss six weeks with a left oblique strain. The former Brave was competing to be the Opening Day centerfielder for the Royals.

The Minnesota Twins added some infield depth after agreeing to a deal with Donovan Solano. The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract.