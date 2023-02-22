 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves Spring Training open thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves Workouts Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried and Spencer Strider were among the pitchers for The Atlanta Braves that took part in a live batting practice session Wednesday in North Port. Pitchers were working with the pitch clock in an effort to get ready for the upcoming season. Max Fried struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. in his first at-bat, but Acuña got revenge later taking Fried deep for a home run.

There wasn’t a lot in the way of news around the league Wednesday, but here are the headlines from around Major League Baseball:

