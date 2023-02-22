Braves Spring Training open thread

Max Fried and Spencer Strider were among the pitchers for The Atlanta Braves that took part in a live batting practice session Wednesday in North Port. Pitchers were working with the pitch clock in an effort to get ready for the upcoming season. Max Fried struck out Ronald Acuña Jr. in his first at-bat, but Acuña got revenge later taking Fried deep for a home run.
Max Fried warming up with Sean Murphy to face live hitters. #Braves pic.twitter.com/SETW8JbSd3— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 22, 2023
Spencer Strider facing Ronald Acuña Jr. #Braves pic.twitter.com/qiS5o7cQi2— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 22, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Max Fried ended a little differently in their second encounter. pic.twitter.com/Ng5GTWufh0— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 22, 2023
Spencer Strider doing Spencer Strider things this afternoon. Ozzie Albies was among a handful of strikeouts for the righty. Doesn't feel like February in #Braves camp. pic.twitter.com/Z0umgVkKBi— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 22, 2023
The one and only AJ Minter joined @CelliniNick & @chrisdimino today for a warning track chat ️— 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) February 22, 2023
Check out the full interview on our YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/KuNrfJfcFC
There wasn’t a lot in the way of news around the league Wednesday, but here are the headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Rays are bringing in former Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel on a minor league deal.
- Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is dealing with a muscle strain in his right arm and won’t be ready for Opening Day.
- Veteran reliever Bryan Shaw has agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox that also includes an invite to big league camp.
Loading comments...