This Day in Braves History: Atlanta reaches an agreement with Edward Salcedo

Braves Franchise History

2010 - The Braves reached an agreement with 18-year old Dominican shortstop Edward Salcedo to a reported $1.6 million deal. Salcedo will spend six seasons in the minors and will never reach the major leagues.

2012 - Mike Minor tells the Braves that he wants to be traded if he is not in the team’s starting rotation.

MLB History

1934 - Casey Stengel signs a two-year deal to manage the Dodgers replacing Max Carey.

1960 - Demolition of Ebbets Field begins.

1974 - The California Angels trade Vada Pinson to the Royals in exchange for minor leagueer Barry Raziano. Pinson retired at the end of the 1975 season.

1976 - Major League Baseball owners announce that Spring Training will not open until a new labor contract is agreed to.

1986 - Wade Boggs loses his arbitration case but is still awarded a $1.35 million contract which is the largest ever through arbitration.

1988 - A committee votes to allow the Cubs to install lights and Wrigley Field and play up to 18 night games a year.

1995 - Former NL MVP Kevin Mitchell signs with the Daiel Hawks of the Japanese Pacific League.

2010 - Major League Baseball announces that it will begin testing minor leaguers for human growth hormone.

2015 - The Red Sox agree to a deal with Cuban defector Yoan Moncada to a contract that includes a $31.5 million signing bonus.

