Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, mailbag, more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Wednesday

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Spring Training Grapefruit League Media Day Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Well spring training is happening in earnest and we got some live BP videos today with some of the Braves’ stars on both sides of the ball.

The Braves’ top two projected pitchers threw live BP and largely had success, save for one Ronald Acuna homer off of Max Fried on a pitch that Max says he rushed due to the pitch clock. Pitchers will certainly have to adjust to the pitch clock and can hopefully get used to it by the time the season starts. As spring training ramps up, it will be interesting to see how to teams and players get used to the new rules with the pitch clock and the shift limitations.

