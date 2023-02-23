Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, mailbag, more

Well spring training is happening in earnest and we got some live BP videos today with some of the Braves’ stars on both sides of the ball.

Spencer Strider doing Spencer Strider things this afternoon. Ozzie Albies was among a handful of strikeouts for the righty. Doesn't feel like February in #Braves camp. pic.twitter.com/Z0umgVkKBi — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 22, 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Max Fried ended a little differently in their second encounter. pic.twitter.com/Ng5GTWufh0 — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 22, 2023

The Braves’ top two projected pitchers threw live BP and largely had success, save for one Ronald Acuna homer off of Max Fried on a pitch that Max says he rushed due to the pitch clock. Pitchers will certainly have to adjust to the pitch clock and can hopefully get used to it by the time the season starts. As spring training ramps up, it will be interesting to see how to teams and players get used to the new rules with the pitch clock and the shift limitations.

