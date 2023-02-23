 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Matt Olson Should be a Key Difference Maker for Braves

If Olson can be the power anchor he is capable of being, the Braves once again can have one of the best lineups in baseball.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves Workouts Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to call a 34 home run, 103 RBI campaign that resulted in a 3.1 fWAR season underwhelming, but it is also somewhat sensible if Braves fans thought that at times last year for Matt Olson. This is especially true when comparing Olson’s 2022 campaign to his career best output in 2021. However, there are some encouraging signs that Olson can be even more productive in 2023, espcially with how hot he was at the end of last sesaon.

Shawn Coleman looks at Olson and more in this edition of the Daily Hammer:

  • Olson’s end to 2022 shows the difference maker he can be
  • Prolonged slumps hopefully are a thing of the past for Olson
  • Encouraging news on Mike Soroka
  • Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies could both fill the number 2 spot in the order for the Braves

