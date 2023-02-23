Daily Hammer Podcast: Matt Olson Should be a Key Difference Maker for Braves

It is hard to call a 34 home run, 103 RBI campaign that resulted in a 3.1 fWAR season underwhelming, but it is also somewhat sensible if Braves fans thought that at times last year for Matt Olson. This is especially true when comparing Olson’s 2022 campaign to his career best output in 2021. However, there are some encouraging signs that Olson can be even more productive in 2023, espcially with how hot he was at the end of last sesaon.

Shawn Coleman looks at Olson and more in this edition of the Daily Hammer:

Olson’s end to 2022 shows the difference maker he can be

Prolonged slumps hopefully are a thing of the past for Olson

Encouraging news on Mike Soroka

Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies could both fill the number 2 spot in the order for the Braves

