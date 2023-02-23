 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyle Wright scheduled for bullpen session Friday

Wright has been slowed at the start of camp after receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder

By Kris Willis
Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Some good news on the injury front for the Atlanta Braves as Kyle Wright is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wright’s start to the spring was delayed a bit after receiving a cortisone shot in his throwing shoulder.

Despite the delayed start, Wright is still expected to be ready for the start of the season and will likely pitch in one of Atlanta’s first two series. Having a full and normal spring training this year allows teams extra time to get guys ready if they are dealing with something that is nagging.

Additionally, Michael Soroka was in uniform Thursday and playing catch on flat ground. Soroka came to camp dealing with some hamstring soreness and the Braves have rightfully elected to play it safe with him as well.

Soroka is coming off of a pair of Achilles injuries and is expected to compete with Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder for the final spot in the rotation. If he continues to progress, he could be headed for a bullpen session as well in the near future.

