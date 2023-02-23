Kyle Wright scheduled for bullpen session Friday

Some good news on the injury front for the Atlanta Braves as Kyle Wright is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wright’s start to the spring was delayed a bit after receiving a cortisone shot in his throwing shoulder.

Kyle Wright is still scheduled to throw a bullpen on Friday. This week, he completed a short box bullpen (throwing off the mound with the catcher moved up closer) and it went well. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 23, 2023

Despite the delayed start, Wright is still expected to be ready for the start of the season and will likely pitch in one of Atlanta’s first two series. Having a full and normal spring training this year allows teams extra time to get guys ready if they are dealing with something that is nagging.

Additionally, Michael Soroka was in uniform Thursday and playing catch on flat ground. Soroka came to camp dealing with some hamstring soreness and the Braves have rightfully elected to play it safe with him as well.

Soroka in uniform and playing catch, good signs as he works through the hamstring setback. #Braves pic.twitter.com/2gzGeRsrUx — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 23, 2023

Soroka is coming off of a pair of Achilles injuries and is expected to compete with Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder for the final spot in the rotation. If he continues to progress, he could be headed for a bullpen session as well in the near future.